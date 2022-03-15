Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.86) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($5.86) per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.31) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 628,494 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

