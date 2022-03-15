Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivid Seats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

SEAT stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

