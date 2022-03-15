Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €150.00 ($164.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.