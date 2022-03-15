Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA opened at €45.89 ($50.43) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

