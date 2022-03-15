Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA opened at €45.89 ($50.43) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.