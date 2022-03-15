Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $254.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.90 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

