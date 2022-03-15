Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.