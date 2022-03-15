VSE Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSEC opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.