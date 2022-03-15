Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 3.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.14 ($24.33) and last traded at €22.02 ($24.20). 56,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.32 ($23.43).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.63 and its 200-day moving average is €25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

