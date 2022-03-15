Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -1.39. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Waitr by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

