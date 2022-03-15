Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,458. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

