Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 4.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

