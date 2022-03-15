Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 719,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,471. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

