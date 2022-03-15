Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. The firm has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

