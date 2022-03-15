Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.