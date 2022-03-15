Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

