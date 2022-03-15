Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.