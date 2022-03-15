Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

