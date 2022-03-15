Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,600 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

