Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

