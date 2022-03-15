Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,294 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

