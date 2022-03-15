Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

