Welch & Forbes LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

