Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

