Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

NYSE BMY opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

