Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.44 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

