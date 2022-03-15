Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,195,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

