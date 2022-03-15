Wells Fargo & Company Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $99.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE:WLL opened at $78.22 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

