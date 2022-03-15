Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDOGet Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.86 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

