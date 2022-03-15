Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.86 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

