Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 141,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EHI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

