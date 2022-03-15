Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UP. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.