Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,766. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

