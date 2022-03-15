Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.00 ($40.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.60) to €34.50 ($37.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Wienerberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

