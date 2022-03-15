Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.00 ($40.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.60) to €34.50 ($37.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.