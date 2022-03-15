Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.74.
NYSE:WSM opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
