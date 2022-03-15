Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) versus Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Financial Review

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Equitable pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equitable pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equitable has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Equitable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Equitable has a consensus target price of $44.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Equitable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.88 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.63 Equitable $11.04 billion 1.07 $5.45 billion $13.98 2.16

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equitable beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

