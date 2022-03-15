Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 93.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,519.44 ($58.77).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,743 ($35.67) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,017.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,427.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

