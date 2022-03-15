Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 12,956 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

IEME opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

