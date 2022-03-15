Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $449,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

