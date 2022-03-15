Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

VWO opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

