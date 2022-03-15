Wownero Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $8,936.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

