Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

