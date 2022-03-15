XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.96 on Friday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a P/E ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that XOMA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

