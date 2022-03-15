XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $18.80. XPeng shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 202,773 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

