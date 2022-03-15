YIELD App Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,796,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

