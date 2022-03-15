Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

YUEIY opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

