Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1,479.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

