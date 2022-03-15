Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

