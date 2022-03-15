Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

