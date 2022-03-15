Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

BBAI opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

