Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.26 billion and the lowest is $32.81 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $136.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

CNC stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 2,186,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,584. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,735. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Centene by 108.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $249,188,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 359,004 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.