Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $405.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $473.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.